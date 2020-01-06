BlackBerry Partners With Damon to Augment Safety Solutions

BlackBerry Limited BB recently announced that it has collaborated with Damon Motorcycles to unveil the latter’s flagship Hypersport Pro Electric Superbike at CES 2020. The event, commencing from Jan 7, 2019 will showcase the application of some of the world’s best consumer technologies in industries like smart transportation, entertainment and digital health. The partnership is likely to fortify the telco giant’s position as one of the most secure mobile enterprise solutions providers in the market.



BlackBerry’s foray into the automotive industry is marked by the seamless integration of navigation, infotainment and critical driving functions. The company leverages its extensive technology portfolio to provide application and content management with integrated security and connectivity, embedded systems, enterprise applications and related services.



Per the alliance, the Canada-based motorcycle company’s entire electric bike lineup will be powered by BlackBerry’s avant-garde technology — QNX — to enhance its much-acclaimed 360º warning system, CoPilot, and licensed rider friendly feature, Shift. CoPilot is equipped with a series of advanced radars, cameras and sensors to track the speed, velocity and direction of moving objects around the motorcycle on a real-time basis. This, in turn, ensures the safety of riders with an innovative collision warning system.



With its application in more than 150 million cars, automotive original equipment manufacturers are increasingly using BlackBerry’s QNX technology in their cutting-edge driver assistance systems, digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree systems and infotainment systems that can be seen in prominent car brands. It offers a wide variety of software solutions, which include infotainment, connectivity, in-car network security, ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) and acoustics.



As a trusted player in robotics, industrial automation, aerospace and defense applications, BlackBerry’s state-of-the-art technology will eventually prove to be a disruptive model for the motorcycle industry as a whole. Damon’s Hypersport Pro Electric Superbike is likely to be available in the markets in mid-2020 and will demonstrate best-in-class security and transportation solutions using artificial intelligence.



Operating as a leading player in the enterprise mobility management, BlackBerry is widely recognized for its productivity and security innovations. The company delivers one of the most secure end-to-end mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a broad portfolio of products and services. It offers an end-to-end software and services platform for the Enterprise of Things, which includes computers, vehicles, sensors, equipment and other connected endpoints within the enterprise that communicate with each other to enable smart business processes.



Driven by healthy momentum in the mobile enterprise solutions, BlackBerry topped earnings estimates twice in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average positive surprise of 68.8%.



