US Markets

BlackBerry misses revenue estimates, lowers outlook

Contributors
Debroop Roy Reuters
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE

Canada's BlackBerry Ltd on Tuesday cut the top end of its 2020 revenue forecast and posted lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hit by weak demand for its software from companies and government agencies amid increasing competition.

Adds second-quarter estimates, full-year forecast, shares, background

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canada's BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N on Tuesday cut the top end of its 2020 revenue forecast and posted lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hit by weak demand for its software from companies and government agencies amid increasing competition.

U.S.-listed shares of the company fell nearly 12% before the bell.

Once known for its phones, BlackBerry has pivoted to selling software such as those used in mobiles and by automakers, hoping to find a more stable source of revenue.

The company said it now expects current-year revenue to rise between 23% and 25%, compared to its earlier forecast of 23%-27%.

Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry said net loss was $44 million in the second quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with a profit of $43 million a year earlier.

On a per share adjusted basis, the company broke even, in line with analysts' expectations.

Adjusted revenue rose about 22% to $261 million, missing estimates of $266 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Debroop.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1690; Reuters Messaging: debroop.roy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular