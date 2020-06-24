US Markets
BB

BlackBerry misses quarterly revenue estimates on virus hit

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's BlackBerry Ltd reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as weakness in the auto industry due to the COVID-19 crisis squeezed demand for its QNX software for cars.

Adds details from release, CEO comment, background

June 24 (Reuters) - Canada's BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as weakness in the auto industry due to the COVID-19 crisis squeezed demand for its QNX software for cars.

Significant job losses and shuttered dealerships due to the health crisis have led to a sharp decline in sales of cars, which use the software platform for infotainment and other services.

"BlackBerry QNX was impacted by macro headwinds in the auto and other embedded sectors but we are starting to see signs of a recovery", Chief Executive John Chen said in a statement. U.S.-listed shares of the company were up about 2% after the bell.

Total revenue for the first quarter ended May 31 fell 16.6% to $206 million from a year earlier. Analyst had expected revenue of $214.1 million, according IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss widened to $636 million, or $1.14 per share, from $35 million, or 9 cents per share. Net loss includes impairment charge of $594 million related to its Spark reporting unit.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 2 cents per share, while analysts were expecting a loss of 2 cents per share.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BB

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular