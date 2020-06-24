BlackBerry misses quarterly revenue estimates on virus hit

June 24 (Reuters) - Canada's BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as weakness in the auto industry due to the COVID-19 crisis squeezed demand for its QNX software for cars.

Total revenue for the first quarter ended May 31 fell 16.6% to $206 million from a year earlier. Analyst had expected revenue of $214.1 million, according IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss widened to $636 million, or $1.14 per share, from $35 million, or 9 cents per share. Net loss includes impairment charge of $594 million related to its Spark reporting unit.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.