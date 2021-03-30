US Markets
BlackBerry misses quarterly revenue estimates as software demand slumps

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's BlackBerry Ltd missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday as the pandemic-induced global economic slump hurt demand for its QNX car software.

U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry BB.N fell nearly 4% in extended trading.

A slow recovery in the U.S. auto industry due to a global semiconductor shortage and pandemic-related weakness has hurt demand for Blackberry's QNX car software used by automakers such as Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and Ford Motor F.N.

Revenue fell to $210 million in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, below analysts' expectations of $245.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss widened to $315 million, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $130 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

