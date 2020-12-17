US Markets
BlackBerry misses quarterly revenue estimates

Canada's BlackBerry Ltd, missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the pandemic-induced global economic slump hurt demand for its QNX car software.

Revenue fell to $218 million in the third quarter ended Nov. 30 from $267 million a year ago. Analysts expected a revenue of $219.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

