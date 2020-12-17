BlackBerry misses quarterly revenue estimates

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada's BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the pandemic-induced global economic slump hurt demand for its QNX car software.

Revenue fell to $218 million in the third quarter ended Nov. 30 from $267 million a year ago. Analysts expected a revenue of $219.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

