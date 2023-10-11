News & Insights

BlackBerry Gets Seven-year IDIQ Contract From Department Of Homeland Security

October 11, 2023 — 08:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BlackBerry Limited (BB, BB.TO) announced that the United States Department of Homeland Security has awarded BlackBerry a new seven-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract for the creation and sustainment of its new Super Enterprise for Personnel Emergency Notification System. The Department of Homeland Security will use BlackBerry AtHoc as a department-wide communication and visibility PENS solution for all its employees and contractors.

BlackBerry AtHoc is an interoperable CEM system that is used by over 75% of U.S. federal government employees for crisis communications and incident response.

