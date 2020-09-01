BlackBerry Gets Dept Of Defense Information Network Approval For Unified Endpoint Manager Software

(RTTNews) - BlackBerry Limited (BB, BB.TO) said that it has received a approval from the Department of Defense Information Network for its BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Manager software.

BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Manager is a Mobile Device Management solution on the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Product List.

The Department of Defense Information Network Approved Product List is the single consolidated list of communication and collaboration products that have completed Cybersecurity and Interoperability certification across the Department of Defense Information Network.

