BlackBerry first-quarter revenue beats expectations

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Canadian security software supplier Blackberry Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, lifted by a rebound in demand for its QNX operating software and cybersecurity products.

Revenue fell to $174 million in the first quarter ended May 31 from $206 million a year earlier. However, it beat average analysts' estimate of $171.25 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

