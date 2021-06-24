BlackBerry first-quarter revenue beats expectations

June 24 (Reuters) - Canadian security software supplier Blackberry Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, lifted by a rebound in demand for its QNX operating software and cybersecurity products.

Revenue fell to $174 million in the first quarter ended May 31 from $206 million a year earlier. However, it beat average analysts' estimate of $171.25 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: BLACKBERRY RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.