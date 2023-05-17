News & Insights

BlackBerry expects up to 54% revenue growth in 2026, shares rise

May 17, 2023 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

May 17 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N on Wednesday forecast as much as 54% jump in 2026 sales from current year on the back of growth in its cybersecurity business, sending shares up 5%.

The security software and services provider expects 2026 revenue to be between $880 million and $960 million.

"Gross margin for the Cybersecurity business unit is expected to increase by between 400 bps and 600 bps by FY26," it said.

BlackBerry in December said revenue from its cybersecurity business would remain flat in the first half of 2023, but grow in the latter half.

The company on Wednesday also reiterated its 2024 revenue forecast of $665 million to $700 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $701 million, according to Refinitiv data.

