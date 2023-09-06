News & Insights

US Markets
BB

BlackBerry expects to report drop in quarterly revenue, shares dive

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

September 06, 2023 — 06:26 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - BlackBerry BB.TO forecast a 21.4% decline in its second-quarter revenue due to weakness in the Canadian technology company's cybersecurity segment, sending its U.S.-listed shares nearly 10% lower in extended trading on Wednesday.

In its preliminary results announcement for the quarter, the company said it expects revenue of about $132 million, compared with $168 million last year. Four analysts polled by LSEG expect BlackBerry to report sales of $156.9 million.

"Given the product mix, delays in closing certain large deals are expected to impact revenue recognized in the quarter," said BlackBerry's Executive Chair and CEO, John Chen.

In August, media reports said private equity firm Veritas Capital made an offer to buy BlackBerry, months after the Canadian company began a strategic review.

The company expects revenue in its cybersecurity unit to be about $80 million, lower than $111 million last year.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.