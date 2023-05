May 17 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N said on Wednesday it expects 2024 revenue to grow as much as 12.2% in 2024, sending its shares up more than 3%.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

