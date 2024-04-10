News & Insights

BlackBerry, ETAS GmbH Join Hands To Provide New Tech Solutions For SDVs

April 10, 2024 — 06:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BlackBerry QNX, a business unit of BlackBerry Limited (BB, BB.TO), said on Wednesday that it has signed a contract with ETAS GmbH, a German software firm, to jointly sell software solutions to boost the development of safety-critical functions for next generation software-defined vehicles or SDVs.

With this, the two parties will provide pre-integrated software leveraging ETAS middleware RTA-VRTE based on AUTOSAR Adaptive, and the QNX Operating System to provide a high performance and safe foundation for the development of microprocessor-based vehicle computer/domain controller electronic control units or ECUs.

In addition, the deal includes ETAS' automotive firewall and host-based intrusion detection technology allowing automakers and their suppliers to implement continuous security monitoring in compliance with UN-R 155 and ISO/SAE 21434 standards.

