BlackBerry Enhances Cybersecurity Solutions With Spark Suites

In a sincere effort to curb the scale of cyber breaches and help enterprise customers manage their security and endpoint needs, BlackBerry Limited BB recently launched new bundles for its Spark product range — BlackBerry Spark Suites. The platform leverages best-in-class security capabilities to protect sensitive data and enable a Zero Trust security environment, thereby enhancing cyber protection. Moreover, the latest move is expected to ensure utmost security and productivity, especially at a time when cyber threats are growing exponentially.



Markedly, the BlackBerry Spark platform offers a diversified portfolio of management tools that analyzes user behaviors, minimizes risks and dynamically adopts security policies to deliver a Zero Touch experience across a spectrum of networks and applications. The Spark solution is based on six pillars — Endpoint Detection and Response, Endpoint Protection Platform, Continuous Authentication, Mobile Threat Defense, Secure Web Gateway and Data Loss Prevention. These pillars work seamlessly to calculate risk across various domains, share data for reporting and enable policy controls. Equipped with Unified Endpoint Security technology, the avant-garde cybersecurity platform simplifies administration, reduces costs, and eliminates unnecessary friction to maintain visibility and protection across all endpoints.



BlackBerry Spark Suites, which is a part of its much-acclaimed Spark platform, capitalizes on AI and machine learning to simplify purchasing decisions for enterprise customers undergoing digital transformation and enhances user productivity. Equipped with offerings from the Cylance business, the Spark Suites bundle are available in four variants — BlackBerry Spark UEM Suite, BlackBerry Spark UES Suite, BlackBerry Spark UEM Express Suite and BlackBerry Spark Suite. Impressively, Australia-based payments provider BPAY Group has been roped in as a Spark UES Suite customer. With this cutting-edge technology, BlackBerry is integrating its endpoint management and AI technologies on a single platform to address the high-growth endpoint security market.



Markedly, the cybersecurity software and services company intends to drive healthy revenue growth and increase market share in the industry vertical. At the same time, it intends to grow market share for BlackBerry Cylance, while improving profitability and reducing cash burn. In addition, the BlackBerry Government Solutions accelerates Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (“FedRAMP”) initiatives. The move enables the company to deepen its reach within the U.S. government sector by ensuring that its next-generation cybersecurity solutions and Spark platform meet FedRAMP and Authority to Operate certifications, while providing customers better service.



As a leading player in the enterprise mobility management, BlackBerry is widely recognized for productivity and security innovations. The company offers one of the most secure mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a broad portfolio of products and services. It provides an end-to-end software and services platform for the Enterprise of Things. With a holistic growth model, focusing on organic and inorganic initiatives, BlackBerry aims to expand its market share in the enterprise mobility segment. The company’s solid product cycle coupled with impending launches of new secure communication products and services instill optimism.



Despite robust growth in its cybersecurity business, the stock has lost 45.5% in the past year compared with a decline of 18.9% of the industry. It remains to be seen if such technological advancements can boost the stock in the long run.





