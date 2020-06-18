BlackBerry Deploys Malware Detection System With Intel Tie-Up

In a concerted effort to reduce rising cases of cyber crime, BlackBerry Limited BB recently announced the addition of an avant-garde feature to its endpoint detection and response platform with the launch of BlackBerry Optics v2.5.1100. The security services provider has collaborated with Intel Corporation INTC to incorporate the Intel vPro threat detection technology and machine learning (ML) model into BlackBerry Optics. Backed by best-in-class detection system, the latest Optics software has been specifically designed to protect Intel-based commercial computers against cryptojacking and cryptomining malware.



Cybercriminals undertake various illegal ways such as cryptojacking and cryptomining to make profits by installing malicious software in consumer devices. Cryptojacking is the unauthorized use of computing resources for cryptomining. It is significantly less obtrusive than aggressive cyber threats like ransomware, but silently siphons resources from an organization and may remain undetected for a long period. Cryptojackers reduce the operational capacity of technology by mining currencies and drive up utility costs which further reduces the functional lifespan of devices. Meanwhile, cryptomining is an illicit process in which transactions for various forms of cryptocurrency are verified and added to the blockchain digital ledger.



Markedly, BlackBerry Optics is an AI-driven endpoint detection and response platform that provides adequate endpoint visibility necessary for root cause analysis and incident response. Equipped with ML capabilities, the innovative platform utilizes efficient data to enhance security posture, automates threat detection and finds hidden threats without any human intervention. Markedly, the partnership leverages CPU telemetry data from Intel Threat Detection Technology (TDT) to detect system anomalies. Intel’s TDT is a set of security techniques which rely on hardware-supplied telemetry provided by Intel vPro CPUs and are adept at detecting cryptojacking malware for a secure web gateway. With virtually no processor impact on Windows 10 systems, the Optics platform enable enterprises to mitigate cryptojacking with greater clarity across all types of workloads.



Last month, BlackBerry launched new bundles for its Spark product range — BlackBerry Spark Suites — to curb the scale of cyber breaches and help enterprise customers manage their security and endpoint needs. The platform leverages best-in-class security capabilities to protect sensitive data and enable a Zero Trust security environment, thereby enhancing cyber protection. It capitalizes on AI and ML to simplify purchasing decisions for enterprise customers, simplifies administration, reduces costs, and eliminates unnecessary friction to maintain visibility as well as protection across all endpoints. Reportedly, nearly 10% of the organizations gets affected by cryptocurrency mining malware throughout the year. Amid the current scenario, it is expected that the latest partnership with Intel will protect individuals and organizations from malware attacks to ensure utmost security and productivity, especially at a time when cyber threats are growing exponentially.



As a leading player in the enterprise mobility management, BlackBerry is widely recognized for productivity and security innovations. The company offers one of the most secure mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a broad portfolio of products and services. It provides an end-to-end software and services platform for the Enterprise of Things. With a holistic growth model, focusing on organic and inorganic initiatives, BlackBerry aims to expand its market share in the enterprise mobility segment. The company’s solid product cycle coupled with impending launches of new secure communication products and services instill optimism.



Despite robust growth in its cybersecurity business, the stock has lost 43% in the past year compared with a decline of 20% of the industry. It remains to be seen if such technological advancements can boost the stock in the long run.





