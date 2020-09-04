BlackBerry Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BB

In trading on Friday, shares of BlackBerry Ltd (Symbol: BB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.06, changing hands as low as $4.87 per share. BlackBerry Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BB's low point in its 52 week range is $2.70 per share, with $7.7592 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.01.

