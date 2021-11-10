BlackBerry Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BlackBerry Ltd (Symbol: BB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.72, changing hands as low as $10.44 per share. BlackBerry Ltd shares are currently trading off about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BB's low point in its 52 week range is $4.98 per share, with $28.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.50.

