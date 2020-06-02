BlackBerry Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BlackBerry Ltd (Symbol: BB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.42, changing hands as high as $5.50 per share. BlackBerry Ltd shares are currently trading up about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BB's low point in its 52 week range is $2.70 per share, with $9.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.42.

