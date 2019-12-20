BlackBerry beats revenue estimates on licensing, security software sales

US Markets
Canada's BlackBerry Ltd beat quarterly revenue estimates on Friday, boosted by sales from its licensing and cybersecurity businesses.

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada's BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N beat quarterly revenue estimates on Friday, boosted by sales from its licensing and cybersecurity businesses.

U.S.-listed shares of the company rose 5.8% to $6.14 in premarket trading.

BlackBerry, once popular for its phones before losing out to Apple Inc's iPhones and Android devices, now offers security software for corporations and government agencies, and software for driverless cars.

The company's adjusted revenue rose 23% to $280 million, beating average analysts' estimate of $275.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

BlackBerry reported a revenue of $40 million from recently acquired Cylance, a California-based cyber security business whose software uses machine learning to avoid security breaches.

The company reported a net loss of $32 million for the third quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with a profit of $59 million, a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company's loss widened to 7 cents from 1 cent, a year earlier.

