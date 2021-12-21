BlackBerry beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong cybersecurity demand

Adds net profit, background

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canadian software giant BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its cybersecurity services due to the pandemic-led shift to remote working.

Demand for cybersecurity software has been robust as more businesses migrate to cloud-based solutions to support remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rise of electric-vehicle and connected-car technologies have also aided sales of BlackBerry's QNX software, used by automakers including Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, BMW BMWG.DE and Ford Motor F.N.

BlackBerry reported a net profit of $74 million in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $130 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $184 million for the quarter ended Nov. 30, from $218 million a year earlier, but beat analysts' average expectation of $177.25 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

