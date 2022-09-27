BlackBerry beats quarterly revenue estimates
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Canada's BlackBerry Ltd
BlackBerry's QNX software is now embedded in over 215 million vehicles worldwide, it said, helped by surging demand for electric vehicles and connected-car technologies.
The company recently added global carmakers such as Ford
Motor
Sales in the Internet of things (IoT) unit, which includes the QNX software, rose about 28% to $51 million in the reported quarter.
Revenue fell 4% to $168 million for the quarter ended Aug. 31.
Analysts on average had expected $166.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company's net loss narrowed to $54 million, or 10 cents per share, in the three-month period, from a loss of $144 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
