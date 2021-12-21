US Markets
BB

BlackBerry beats quarterly revenue estimates

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canadian software giant BlackBerry Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its cybersecurity services due to the pandemic-led shift to remote working.

Corrects day in paragraph 1 to Tuesday

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canadian software giant BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its cybersecurity services due to the pandemic-led shift to remote working.

Revenue fell to $184 million for the quarter ended Nov. 30, from $218 million a year earlier, but beat analysts' average expectation of $177.25 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular