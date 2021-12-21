BlackBerry beats quarterly revenue estimates

Corrects day in paragraph 1 to Tuesday

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canadian software giant BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its cybersecurity services due to the pandemic-led shift to remote working.

Revenue fell to $184 million for the quarter ended Nov. 30, from $218 million a year earlier, but beat analysts' average expectation of $177.25 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

