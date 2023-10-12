BlackBerry (BB) Wins DHS Contract to Enhance Emergency System

BlackBerry Limited BB has announced that the United States Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) has granted it a seven-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

The contract aims to create and maintain the Super Enterprise for Personnel Emergency Notification System (PENS). BlackBerry is partnering with American Systems and 4 Points Technology to fulfill the software and services aspects of the contract.

The goal is to provide a communication and visibility solution by utilizing BlackBerry AtHoc for all DHS employees and contractors, emphasizing personnel accountability, especially during crises or emergencies.

BlackBerry AtHoc provides high security in critical event management (CEM), which will offer customizable capabilities to suit each DHS component while ensuring enterprise-wide functionality. The company also stated that BlackBerry AtHoc is being used by more than 75% of the U.S. federal government employees for incident response and crisis communication.

The increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions bodes well for BlackBerry. Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global cybersecurity market is projected to go from $172.32 billion in 2023 to $424.97 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.8%.

BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. It offers devices and software platforms for managing security, mobility and communications among hardware, programs, mobile apps and IoT.

In April, the company announced a new integration between its CylanceGUARD Managed Detection and Response and Critical Event Management (CEM) system, which is powered by BlackBerry AtHoc. Organizations that choose a CylanceGUARD subscription with AtHoc features will gain access to secure, multi-channel internal and stakeholder communications for incident response actions in the event of a cyberattack.

For fiscal 2024, BlackBerry expects Cybersecurity revenues in the range of $425-$450 million. Cyber business billings growth is expected within 7-20% due to increased uptake of security products.

BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 14.5% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 43.9%.



