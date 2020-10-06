BlackBerry (BB) Ups the Ante With Converged Partner Program

BlackBerry Limited BB has unveiled a new unified global partner program that will enable customers to differentiate their business while driving revenues with utmost flexibility. The program is a combination of BlackBerry’s Cylance Partner Programs and Enterprise Partner Program. Touted as an ideal platform for enterprise customers, it provides a plethora of avant-garde cybersecurity and endpoint management options. The solution is expected to improve technical capabilities while achieving greater revenue targets for firms.



The comprehensive program comes as a boon, especially at a time when businesses across the globe are feeling the heat from growing incidences of cybercrimes. The program mainly focuses to promote innovation, growth and enablement with industry-leading solutions. Through the program, more than 2,200 BlackBerry distribution partners will have access to BlackBerry’s entire portfolio. The program has been designed with an integrated sales portal that will provide direct access to streamlined tools and resources on a real-time basis. This feature will help in maintaining business continuity while bolstering go-to-market efforts of the partners.



Security has always been the crux of BlackBerry’s business operations. As a result, the converged program is equipped with a “Partner Protection” feature that enables its partners to enjoy the benefits of higher discounts. It is a single-deal registration program and includes best-in-class portfolio of BlackBerry Spark, BlackBerry Cyber Suite and BlackBerry AtHoc. Interestingly, it has three partner distinction tiers — Platinum, Gold and Emerald. Primarily, it focuses on simplifying the challenging security environment while providing the enterprise and mid-market customers with lucrative opportunities. Amid the current scenario, it is expected that the latest initiative will protect organizations from cyber-attacks to ensure utmost security.



As a leading player in the enterprise mobility management, BlackBerry is widely recognized for its productivity and security offerings. The company provides one of the most secure mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a broad portfolio of products and services. It aims to augment its market leadership in the enterprise mobility segment on the back of a holistic growth model. Solid software sales continue to aid the Canadian company, while growth in its cybersecurity business remains a huge positive. The acquisition of Cylance has also added to the growth momentum. The company’s solid product cycle coupled with impending launches of new secure communication products and services instill optimism.



The stock has lost 11.7% in the past year compared with decline of 22% of the industry. It remains to be seen if such technological advancements can boost the stock in the long run.





