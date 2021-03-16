BlackBerry (BB) Unveils Security Solution for Enterprises

BlackBerry Limited BB has introduced new critical event management (CEM) solution — BlackBerry Alert — to help commercial organizations respond to disruptive events.



The solution has been built on BlackBerry’s expertise in providing CEM solutions to the public sector with its AtHoc product line. It is available to customers, be it small businesses or large enterprises, as a software-as-a-service solution or a fully-managed service.



BlackBerry leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in cybersecurity and data privacy solutions. Prior events have shown that the commercial CEM market needs differ from the public sector. In the commercial sector, the traditional method of managing critical events across multiple departments can result in delays.



BlackBerry Alert combines data across an organization to provide a seamless exchange of information to keep businesses running. It monitors multiple business systems and external data sources to raise warning flags. This allows businesses to start taking action to mitigate risks and minimize the impact.



In the present times, organizations require resilient and sustainable critical event management capabilities to protect its stakeholders from uncertainty. BlackBerry Alert can be integrated within business tools like Microsoft Teams and ServiceNow.



BlackBerry continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth. The company is capitalizing on the secular trends of securing and connecting endpoints. It enables Enterprise of Things by providing the technology that allows endpoints to trust one another, communicate securely and maintain privacy.



QNX design wins and cybersecurity partnerships bode well for BlackBerry. It is also witnessing significant traction in the Spark business. The company is a leader in endpoint security, endpoint management and embedded systems.



BlackBerry’s shares have gained 147% in the past six months compared with 26.4% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 406.3%, on average.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



