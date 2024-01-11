BlackBerry (BB) Unveils QNX Everywhere to Empower Developers

BlackBerry BB launched QNX Everywhere, which is aimed at meeting the growing demand for skilled embedded systems developers globally. QNX Everywhere provides accessible opportunities for students, academic institutions and researchers to gain knowledge in QNX technologies and bridge the skills gap in the global developer ecosystem.

In response to the increasing software-defined trend in sectors like automotive, industrial, robotics, and medical fields, there is a high demand for software engineers proficient in popular platforms and technologies.

The program includes self-service access to QNX software, on-demand training, open-source projects optimized for QNX, and easy access to cloud-based development tools. QNX will also offer support for cost-effective CPU boards to facilitate software design and testing on embedded hardware.

The company further added that the initiative is set to begin in early 2024, with additional details to be disclosed on the company’s website in the upcoming weeks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Canada, BB provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers devices and software platforms for managing security, mobility and communications among hardware, mobile apps and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Recently, at CES 2024, Blackberry launched QNX Sound. It is an innovative development platform that separates audio and acoustics software from vehicle hardware, using pre-integrated technologies for various purposes like telephony, safety alerts, noise reduction and media playback. This innovation grants audio designers and engineers the freedom to craft fresh in-vehicle sound experiences.

Apart from this, the company also introduced QNX Software Development Platform 8.0 along with the latest QNX OS 8.0. This is the fifth-generation platform that ensures a secure and reliable system while accommodating both QNX and Linux developers through its POSIX API.

BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 9.6% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 51.2%.



