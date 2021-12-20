BlackBerry (BB) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

BlackBerry Limited BB is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Nov 30, 2021) results on Dec 21, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted loss per share of 6 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The Canada-based company invests in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth. It aligned its software and services business around two key market opportunities — Cyber Security and IoT.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, BlackBerry enhanced the integration of BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Manager (UEM) and Microsoft 365 so that enterprises can benefit from BlackBerry’s leadership in security while using Microsoft’s products. BlackBerry UEM enables organizations and end users to be productive from anywhere securely.



BlackBerry’s SecuSUITE for Government solution was upgraded to support group phone calling and instant messaging with certified end-to-end encryption. It safeguards government and enterprise customers against increasing cases of eavesdropping attacks.



BlackBerry partnered with Deloitte to help original equipment manufacturers and those building mission-critical applications secure their software supply chains. Per the deal, Deloitte will use BlackBerry’s software composition analysis tool, BlackBerry Jarvis, to provide Open-source Software, Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, and Software Bill of Materials analysis for its clients across the medical, automotive and aerospace industries.



BlackBerry was selected by Mahindra & Mahindra (“M&M”), a leading automotive company in India, to power a Cockpit Domain Controller. The platform will power M&M’s new XUV700 SUV, which will provide a more intuitive and intelligent in-car driving experience to consumers of India. This has been a significant automotive market expansion in India for BlackBerry.



BlackBerry QNX is the market leader for safety-certified embedded software in automotive. The technology is in production programs with 45 original equipment manufacturers, and the software is embedded in more than 195 million vehicles globally. Such developments are likely to have had a positive impact on BlackBerry’s top line in the quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted loss per share is pegged at 6 cents, which indicates a decline of 400% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for BlackBerry. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: BlackBerry’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at a loss of 6 cents.

BlackBerry Limited Price and EPS Surprise

BlackBerry Limited price-eps-surprise | BlackBerry Limited Quote

Zacks Rank: BlackBerry currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

