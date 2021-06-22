BlackBerry (BB) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

BlackBerry Limited BB is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended May 31, 2021) results on Jun 24, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



This Canada-based company continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth. It is witnessing significant progress in the Spark and QNX businesses. BlackBerry QNX is the market leader for safety-certified embedded software in automotive.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, BlackBerry introduced a critical event management solution, BlackBerry Alert, which helps commercial organizations prepare for major incidents.



Swedish transport solutions provider, Scania, chose BlackBerry QNX to provide the safety-certified operating system and hypervisor for its high-performance computing platforms within its next electrical architecture generation in heavy goods vehicles.



In addition, Volvo Group selected BlackBerry QNX as the foundational software for its main domain controller electronic control units in more than 300,000 heavy vehicles it manufactures every year.



Also, BlackBerry partnered with IBM to bring its industry-leading Spark platform to organizations across Canada. IBM decided to resell BlackBerry’s endpoint management, endpoint security and critical event management software to enterprises and governments nationwide.



Further, Chinese electric carmaker WM Motor selected BlackBerry’s QNX Neutrino Realtime Operating System, QNX Software Development Platform and QNX Hypervisor to power its advanced W6 SUV model.



Such developments are expected to have had a positive impact on BlackBerry’s top line. The company recently announced that its QNX royalty revenue backlog increased 9% year over year to $490 million at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2022.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted loss per share is pegged at 6 cents, which suggests a decline of 400% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for BlackBerry this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: BlackBerry’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at a loss of 6 cents.

BlackBerry Limited Price and EPS Surprise

BlackBerry Limited price-eps-surprise | BlackBerry Limited Quote

Zacks Rank: BlackBerry currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around.



FedEx Corporation FDX is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 24. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.26% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 24. The company has an Earnings ESP of +9.75% and a Zacks Rank #3.



NIKE, Inc. NKE has an Earnings ESP of +8.83% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jun 24.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.