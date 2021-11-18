BlackBerry (BB) to Power Mahindra & Mahindra's XUV700 CDC

BlackBerry Limited BB has been selected by Mahindra & Mahindra (“M&M”), a leading automotive company in India, to power a Cockpit Domain Controller (CDC).



The CDC that leverages BlackBerry’s QNX Neutrino Real-time Operating System and QNX Hypervisor for Safety is now under mass production. The CDC platform will power M&M’s new XUV700 SUV, which will provide a more intuitive and intelligent in-car driving experience to consumers of India.



The deployment marks a significant automotive market expansion in India for BlackBerry. BlackBerry QNX is the market leader for safety-certified embedded software in automotive.



The QNX technology is in production programs with 45 original equipment manufacturers and the software is embedded in more than 195 million vehicles globally.



The Waterloo, Canada-based company's shares have rallied 104.5% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 50.8%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

M&M’s XUV700 uses electrical and electronics architecture, an advanced infotainment system, and a suite of sophisticated driver assistance systems. The use of technology will likely make M&M a leader in this class of vehicles manufactured in India while delivering an enhanced level of safety and comfort.



The combination of the latest chip technology and QNX Hypervisor will provide design flexibility and scalability to the XUV700. This will also reduce the initial development and long-term costs while providing the highest standards of security.



BlackBerry aligned its software and services business around two key market opportunities — Cyber Security and IoT. The company continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth.



