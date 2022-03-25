BlackBerry (BB) to Offer Superior Emergency Solution in Niagara

BlackBerry Limited BB recently collaborated with the Region of Niagara to deploy its BlackBerry AtHoc at all municipalities and the regional police in the area. This will ensure secure emergency management and crisis communications in the region.



BlackBerry AtHoc is one of the most secure critical event management and communications solutions. It gives communities and organizations the data they need to make critical safety real-time decisions, helping protect lives, assets and operations during planned and unplanned events. This solution is leveraged by millions of government, enterprise, education, healthcare and humanitarian users globally.

Critical Event Management Across Niagara

Per the latest collaboration, BlackBerry AtHoc will be deployed by Niagara's 13 municipalities and the Niagara Regional Police Service to facilitate improved communication and expedited and more effective crisis response. This will ensure the safety of the region’s approximately 500,000 citizens in times of catastrophe.



The latest announcement resulted from the partnership between BlackBerry and TELUS TU for critical event management across Canada, which took place in September 2020. The collaboration had enabled TELUS to resell BlackBerry AtHoc across Canada. The combination of BlackBerry AtHoc with TELUS' best-in-class connectivity gives Canada’s organizations access to the emergency preparedness tools to keep their residents and employees safe.



Ensuring the security and well-being of their community is the top-most priority for Niagara Region. The alliance with BlackBerry and TELUS will provide the community with extraordinary emergency management technology.



Blackberry is thrilled to deliver superior, next-generation emergency solutions for Canadians in the Niagara Region in collaboration with TELUS. BlackBerry AtHoc solution will modernize the region’s emergency management systems and offer secure mass communications solutions. The deployment of BlackBerry AtHoc in the Niagara Region will help keep its residents safe, prepared and informed during events, disasters and emergencies.



Headquartered in Waterloo, Canada, BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide.



A few days back, BlackBerry announced that it is expanding the partnership with Marelli in China to advance work on next-generation cockpit technology. Marelli will use BlackBerry QNX Neutrino RTOS solution for many of its in-production projects in China. By implementing the QNX software for its Cockpit DCU solution, Marelli will be able to merge multiple systems with different operating environments on a single software and hardware platform.



Prior to that, Blackberry announced the integration of its BlackBerry Radar into ISAAC Instruments’ Open Platform, establishing a single console that offers fleet managers a comprehensive view of tractor and trailer operations. With this integration, fleets will have augmented capability of accessing real-time data on the status of their trailers, chassis or containers, thus giving them unparalleled visibility into their operations.



Moving forward, the company intends to drive healthy revenue growth and increase its market share in the industry vertical. With a holistic growth model focusing on organic and inorganic initiatives, the company invests in product development and the go-to-market strategy. Riding on such dynamic business fundamentals, BlackBerry appears well prepared to drive long-term sustainable growth, instilling optimism among investors.

Blackberry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of BB have lost 22.6% against the industry's rise of 18.1% in the past year.



