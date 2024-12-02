BlackBerry (BB) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with BlackBerry (BB) standing at $2.56, reflecting a -0.39% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

The cybersecurity software and services company's stock has climbed by 13.22% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on December 19, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.02, indicating a 300% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.02 per share and a revenue of $603 million, signifying shifts of -140% and -29.31%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BlackBerry. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. BlackBerry is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

