BlackBerry (BB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

BlackBerry (BB) closed at $3.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.02%.

The cybersecurity software and services company's stock has climbed by 24.29% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 18.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.05%.

The upcoming earnings release of BlackBerry will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0, marking a 100% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $521 million, which would represent changes of +400% and -9.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, BlackBerry holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, BlackBerry is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.4. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.08.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 70, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

