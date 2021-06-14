BlackBerry (BB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $14.05, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 68.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.43%.

BB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 24, 2021. On that day, BB is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 400%.

BB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $807 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -150% and -12.19%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.