BlackBerry (BB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackBerry (BB) closed at $7.52, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 10.31% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BB as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 24, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 125% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of -75% and +22.95%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BB should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 134.12. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.22.

The Wireless Non-US industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

