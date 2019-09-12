BlackBerry (BB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $7.41, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 11.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.99%.

BB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 24, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 125% from the prior-year quarter.

BB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -75% and +22.95%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, BB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 132.53. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.03.

The Wireless Non-US industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

