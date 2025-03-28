BlackBerry (BB) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) ended the recent trading session at $3.92, demonstrating a -1.01% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.97%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 16.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of BlackBerry will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 2, 2025. In that report, analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.33%.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for BlackBerry. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BlackBerry presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BlackBerry's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 56.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.96, which means BlackBerry is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 127, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

