BlackBerry (BB) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $2.16, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 13.2% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.22% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BlackBerry in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.01, marking a 75% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.05 per share and a revenue of $608 million, demonstrating changes of -200% and -28.72%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, BlackBerry boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.