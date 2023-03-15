BlackBerry (BB) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackBerry (BB) closed at $3.70, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 12.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BlackBerry as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 30, 2023. In that report, analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 800%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BlackBerry is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

