BlackBerry (BB) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $4.71, moving -0.84% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.63%.

Shares of the cybersecurity software and services company have appreciated by 7.71% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BlackBerry in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.02, indicating a 33.33% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $562 million, indicating changes of -80% and -34.11%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. BlackBerry is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BlackBerry has a Forward P/E ratio of 475 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.73 of its industry.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.