BlackBerry (BB) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

BlackBerry (BB) closed at $3.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.81%.

Shares of the cybersecurity software and services company witnessed a gain of 12.53% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 7.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of BlackBerry will be of great interest to investors. On that day, BlackBerry is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $521 million. These totals would mark changes of +400% and -13.88%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BlackBerry is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, BlackBerry is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.4. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.89.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

