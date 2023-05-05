BlackBerry (BB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of BlackBerry Ltd (Symbol: BB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.69, changing hands as high as $4.75 per share. BlackBerry Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BB's low point in its 52 week range is $3.17 per share, with $7.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.69.

