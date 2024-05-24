BlackBerry (BB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw BlackBerry (BB) ending at $2.88, denoting a +1.41% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.1%.

Shares of the cybersecurity software and services company have appreciated by 2.16% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.04, showcasing a 166.67% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $615 million. These totals would mark changes of -160% and -27.9%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for BlackBerry. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, BlackBerry boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

