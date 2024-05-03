BlackBerry (BB) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The latest trading session saw BlackBerry (BB) ending at $2.93, denoting a +0.34% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.26% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.99%.

The cybersecurity software and services company's stock has climbed by 1.39% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.68%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BlackBerry in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, BlackBerry is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 166.67%.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.03 per share and a revenue of $615 million, representing changes of -160% and -27.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 30.77% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. BlackBerry is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

