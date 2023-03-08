BlackBerry (BB) Reports Q4 Preliminary Results, Stock Down

BlackBerry Limited BB has released its selected preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023.

Q4 Preliminary Results

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues of $151 million, with Internet of Things (IoT) revenues likely to be $53 million, cybersecurity revenues expected to be $88 million and licensing and other revenues expected to be $10 million. Cybersecurity billings are expected to increase sequentially to $107 million.

However, the company results will include a material non-cash, one-time goodwill impairment charge for the Spark reporting unit, which is expected to be up to $440 million. This is primarily driven by the drastic stock market decline in 2022 and the corresponding impact on the company’s market capitalization.

Following the announcement, shares plummeted 12.3% and closed at $3.50 on Mar 7, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Preliminary Results

For fiscal 2023, BlackBerry expects total revenues of approximately $656 million, with IoT revenues likely to be approximately $206 million, cybersecurity revenues expected to be $418 million, and licensing and other revenues projected to be approximately $32 million. Cybersecurity billings are expected to be approximately $401 million.

The IoT business unit closed the year strongly, and the company expects to deliver year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 16%, in line with the previous guidance.

However, the revenue for the cybersecurity business unit is expected to be lower than the outlook provided during the last-reported quarter, primarily due to certain large government deals shifting to fiscal 2024. The company has witnessed an elongation in deal cycles in the government vertical, like additional deal reviews and approvals.

Owing to the above-mentioned challenges, the company has taken proactive steps in the fourth quarter to balance investments and costs and achieve profitable growth. The company will report fourth-quarter earnings and will provide fiscal 2024 guidance on Mar 30, 2023.

