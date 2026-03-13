BlackBerry (BB) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

BlackBerry (BB) ended the recent trading session at $3.34, demonstrating a -2.34% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 0.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BlackBerry in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 9, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.05, reflecting a 66.67% increase from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.15 per share and a revenue of $538.01 million, demonstrating changes of +650% and -6.22%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, BlackBerry is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BlackBerry is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.75, so one might conclude that BlackBerry is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.