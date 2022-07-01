BlackBerry (BB) Radar Solution Available on AWS Marketplace

BlackBerry BB has collaborated with Amazon AMZN to launch the BlackBerry Radar on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

AWS Marketplace has thousands of software from different companies worldwide. It has a curated digital catalog that makes it easier to find the desired software and deploy software on AWS.

The current Russia-Ukraine war and pandemic have created supply chain issues, especially for companies in the transportation and logistics businesses.

BlackBerry plans to capitalize on this global crisis by making Radar available on AWS. It is the only asset tracking and monitoring solution available on AWS Marketplace for transportation and logistics businesses.

The Radar has an easy-to-use dashboard, which provides valuable insights to fleet owners like real-time information around location, cargo status, motion, mileage, temperature, humidity and door open/close status.

The information helps business owners to improve asset utilization and increase overall efficiency and profitability.

Business owners can install BlackBerry Radar in just a few minutes to access the cloud-based dashboard, per company reports.

The data is stored and transmitted on the cloud platform, which increases the privacy of user information.

BlackBerry Radar is among the many software the company has listed on AWS, like CylancePROTECT, BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management, BlackBerry AtHoc and SecuSUITE for the government.

Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global radar market, valued at $32.56 billion in 2019, is expected to reach $44.35 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. Within the auto sector, increasing consolidation of digital cockpits augurs well for Blackberry. However, the sector is facing supply chain and semiconductor shortage issues due to the pandemic.

Blackberry’s extensive investments in research and development to compete with other companies are affecting its profitability. Stiff competition and adverse foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations are other concerns.

Shares of BlackBerry have lost 55.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 14.7%.



