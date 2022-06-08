BlackBerry (BB) QNX Tech to Power BICV's Intelligent Cockpit

BlackBerry BB recently announced that its QNX Neutrino Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX Hypervisor technology has been selected by BDStar Intelligent & Connected Vehicle Technology Co (“BICV”). It will power BICV’s intelligent cockpit for the new Renault Jiangling Electric Vehicle named “Yi”.

Yi will be exported to Europe, where it will be used as a vehicle for people working in mobility services such as taxis, ride-hailing, private vehicle hires, etc.

The two companies have collaborated on multiple occasions since 2017. BICV has leveraged BlackBerry’s QNX technologies for its full LCD instrumentation panels and air conditioning controls for windscreens. Chongqing-based BICV specializes in developing and manufacturing vehicle cockpit electronics and engineering services.

BlackBerry’s QNX Neutrino RTOS powers BICV’s advanced intelligent cockpit solution while QNX Hypervisor provides flexibility and scalability. By leveraging BlackBerry’s solutions, BICV has reduced development expenses and long-term costs of ownership by incorporating multiple systems into a single hardware platform without compromising on safety. BlackBerry QNX is a market leader for safety-certified embedded software in automotive in more than 195 million vehicles.

BlackBerry noted that Yi's cockpit has a dual-linked screen design with complete LCD instruments and a roomy central console, featuring In-Vehicle Infotainment, Advanced Driver Assistance System, Voice and Gesture Recognition and Head-Up Display.

The cockpit also includes augmented reality, artificial intelligence and hologram functions. It provides a high level of personalization for both drivers and passengers through ambient lighting and intelligent seat controls.

BlackBerry previously collaborated with Marelli and PATEO for advancement in next-generation cockpit technology. The current collaboration with BICV bodes well with BlackBerry’s efforts to develop embedded cockpit systems and boost safety and security.

The collaboration with Marelli aimed to merge multiple systems with different operating environments on a single software and hardware platform. BlackBerry adds that it will boost security and safety and lower the company's development and long-term costs of ownership while offering an improved unified and integrated user experience to the passengers.

The collaboration with PATEO aimed to incorporate its avant-garde BlackBerry IVY platform into PATEO’s intelligent Digital Cockpit solution. The incorporation will help the companies in delivering Service-Oriented Architecture solutions.

Yi will be developed into 'Limo,' which is the main product of the Renault Group's mobility brand “Mobilize”, in the second half of 2022.

Shares of BlackBerry have lost 61.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 3.8%.

