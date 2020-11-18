BlackBerry (BB) QNX Software to Boost Plus' Self Driving Trucks

BlackBerry Limited BB recently announced that it has collaborated with a self-driving truck technology provider, Plus, to integrate its much-acclaimed QNX technology in the latter’s Class 8 self-driving trucks. Plus is the first automated truck developer to capitalize on the QNX software for its revolutionary autonomous driving systems.



The company will particularly leverage the QNX Operating System (OS) for Safety software solution as part of the collaboration. Notably, the innovative offering from BlackBerry is likely to not only bolster Plus’ product development endeavors but also advance the global deployment and commercialization of self-driving trucks with highest safety standards.



Considered as one of the most trusted software platforms, BlackBerry QNX caters to the connected and autonomous vehicle industry with a wide portfolio of secure software and safety-certified solutions. These include infotainment, connectivity, in-car network security, type-1 hypervisor supporting multiple engine control unit integration into domain controllers, advanced driver-assistance systems and acoustics.



The QNX OS for Safety is an ISO 26262 ASIL-D safety-certified software solution that streamlines certifications to address both performance and reliability requirements. It operates on the back of QNX Neutrino Real-time Operating System (RTOS) and is ideal for use in aerospace, medical and robotics sectors, among others.



As the core of QNX technology, the QNX Neutrino RTOS is equipped with a microkernel architecture that isolates applications and filesystem and keeps them outside the kernel. As a result, it does not lead to absolute failure of all the components and inflicts a negligible impact on the overall system performance. Further, its comprehensive, layered security approach enables the users to seamlessly implement lockable encryption domains, thereby mitigating risks with utmost ease.



As a result of the integration, the OS will streamline the data flow from sensors to predictive technologies, while bolstering machine learning and other significant algorithms for an enhanced automated driving system. Markedly, the deployment of QNX technology equipped autonomous driving systems is expected to commence in 2021, in association with China’s heavy-duty truck manufacturer — FAW.



BlackBerry’s foray into the automotive industry was marked by the seamless integration of navigation, infotainment and critical driving functions. The company leverages its extensive technology portfolio to extend the best-in-class security and reliability features. These include a unified endpoint management solution that provides comprehensive multiplatform device, application and content management with integrated security and connectivity, embedded systems and related services.



As a leading player in the enterprise mobility management, BlackBerry is widely recognized for productivity and security innovations. The company offers one of the most secure mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a broad portfolio of products and services. With a holistic growth model, focusing on organic and inorganic initiatives, BlackBerry aims to expand its market share in the enterprise mobility segment. The company’s solid product cycle, coupled with impending launches of new secure communication products and services, instills optimism.



The stock has gained 10.7% in the past three months against a decline of 6.2% of the industry. It remains to be seen if such technological advancements can boost the stock in the long run.

