BlackBerry (BB) QNX Software Installations Rise to 215M+

BlackBerry Limited’s BB QNX software is now installed in more than 215 million vehicles, reflecting a year-over-year surge of 20 million, per independent research firm — Strategy Analytics.

Strategy Analytics calculated the volume of vehicles installed with BlackBerry QNX software based on the number of vehicles that incorporate BlackBerry QNX products and technology and the amount of BlackBerry QNX products supplied in the automotive sector.

BlackBerry QNX is the market leader for safety-certified embedded software in the automotive sector. QNX software (including QNX Neutrino OS, QNX Platform for ADAS and Digital Cockpits, QNX OS for Safety, QNX Hypervisor 2.2 and QNX acoustics middleware) is selected by 24 of the top 25 electric vehicle original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1s globally like BMW, Bosch, Continental, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota etc.

BlackBerry witnessed a rise in its QNX installations for the seventh consecutive year, marking a significant improvement in its business roadmap. QNX installation increased from 16 million in 2013 to more than 215 million in 2022.

The company’s QNX royalty revenue backlog witnessed a 14% year-over-year rise to $560 million at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2023.

BlackBerry recently announced that its QNX Neutrino Realtime Operating System and QNX Hypervisor technology had been selected by BDStar Intelligent & Connected Vehicle Technology Co (“BICV”). It will power BICV’s intelligent cockpit for the new Renault Jiangling Electric Vehicle named “Yi”.

Prior to that, BlackBerry teamed up with Magna International. Per the agreement, Magna sought to leverage BlackBerry’s QNX software, including the QNX Software Development Platform, QNX Platform for ADAS and QNX OS for Safety and professional engineering services for solution validation, system-level integration and performance optimization.

BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. It is gaining from the momentum of cybersecurity and IoT businesses, supported by a robust pipeline of design wins and pipeline growth for unified endpoint security products.

BlackBerry continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth. The company aims to expand its market leadership in the enterprise mobility segment with a holistic growth model, focusing on organic and inorganic initiatives.

Shares of BlackBerry have lost 59.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 13.9%.



