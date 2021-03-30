BlackBerry (BB) QNX Software Boosts Scania's Heavy Vehicles

BlackBerry Limited BB recently announced that it has joined forces with a leading Swedish manufacturer of heavy vehicles — Scania AB. Per the deal, the company’s much acclaimed, proprietary technology, BlackBerry QNX software, will be incorporated into Scania’s high performance computing platforms in heavy vehicles.



The company will leverage the QNX Operating System (OS) to be on par with the industry safety standards as part of the collaboration. Markedly, the addition of QNX software will aid Scania to not only drive innovation but also emphasize the significance of a standard OS in the next-gen vehicles for a sustainable transport system.



With more than 40 years of experience in the manufacture of safety certified embedded software, BlackBerry QNX caters to the connected and autonomous vehicle industry with a wide portfolio of safety-certified solutions. These include infotainment, connectivity, in-car network security, type-1 hypervisor supporting multiple engine control unit integration into domain controllers, advanced driver-assistance systems and acoustics.



The QNX OS is an ISO 26262 ASIL-D safety-certified software solution that streamlines certifications to address both performance and reliability requirements. It operates on the back of a real-time operating system and hypervisor, and is ideal for use in aerospace, medical, industrial controls and robotics sectors, among others. Installed in more than 175 million vehicles, the software is vouched by several Tier 1 and Original Equipment Manufacturers based across the globe.



As part of the collaboration, Scania will integrate BlackBerry QNX OS in its three Electronic Control Units — telematics, digital cockpit and central high-performance coordinator platform. The integration will enable the transport solutions provider to avail the benefits of a safety certified OS within its new-age heavy goods vehicles on the back of a single software base.



Notably, the single OS will aid Scania to modernize its operations and deliver customer value to market with utmost efficiency. That said, the latest deal seems to be the call of the hour as majority of the auto companies are migrating toward state-of-the-art technology to enhance vehicles’ software content while remaining committed to aligning with the highest safety standards.



BlackBerry’s foray into the automotive industry was marked by the seamless integration of navigation, infotainment and critical driving functions. The company leverages its extensive technology portfolio to extend the best-in-class security and reliability features. These include a unified endpoint management solution that provides comprehensive multiplatform device, application and content management with integrated security and connectivity, embedded systems and related services.



As a prime player in the enterprise mobility management, BlackBerry is widely recognized for productivity and security innovations. The company offers one of the most secure mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a broad portfolio of products and services. With a holistic growth model, focusing on organic and inorganic initiatives, BlackBerry aims to expand its market share in the enterprise mobility segment. The company’s solid product cycle, coupled with impending launches of new secure communication products and services, instills optimism.



The stock has soared 122.8% in the past year compared with growth of 89% of the industry. It remains to be seen if such technological endeavors can boost the stock in the long run.

